Lincoln County commissioners cancel Dec. 28 meeting

The Lincoln County commissioners voted on Monday to cancel their Dec. 28 meeting.
They also set courthouse hours for Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to noon.
The board tabled the petition submitted by Rick and Kim Konyak requesting the county vacate a portion of Sea Street and an unfinished boat ramp in Jeffrey Fjords Estates. The commissioners requested that Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell take a look at the property and report back to the commissioners later.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.