Lincoln County commissioners cancel Dec. 28 meeting
Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners voted on Monday to cancel their Dec. 28 meeting.

They also set courthouse hours for Christmas Eve from 8 a.m. to noon.

The board tabled the petition submitted by Rick and Kim Konyak requesting the county vacate a portion of Sea Street and an unfinished boat ramp in Jeffrey Fjords Estates. The commissioners requested that Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell take a look at the property and report back to the commissioners later.

