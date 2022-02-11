Lincoln County commissioners consider giving non-union employees Juneteenth as holiday

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider the federal Juneteenth holiday for non-union Lincoln County employees at Monday’s meeting.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
The board also will consider:
» Directing the county attorney to foreclose on tax sale certificate 5H.
» Authorizing the chairman to sign the 2022-2023 universal grant agreement with the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau for the 100th anniversary celebration of the Lincoln County Courthouse.
» Authorizing the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Custer Public Power District.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.