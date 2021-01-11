Lincoln County commissioners deny request to vacate road, citing concerns over public access

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday denied Richard and Kim Konyak’s request to vacate a portion of Sea Street within Jeffrey Fjords Subdivision.

The couple brought the petition to the board Nov. 30, and the board asked Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell to examine the property and report back.

In a report Dec. 14, O’Dell said the road originally was to be graded to a minimum width of 24 feet, but when she measured it, “the best I could come up with was 12- to 15-foot road top. (It was) kind of varied in there, with no shoulders and there seems to be many encroachments on the county road right of way.”

At a public hearing Monday, the Konyaks and their neighbors John and Jane Knippenberg presented their thoughts.

“We talked to (a number of homeowners) there about this petition and no one had any objection to having that vacated,” Richard Konyak said, adding that most people didn’t know there was a boat ramp there.

However, the Knippenbergs said they did object.