Lincoln County commissioners discuss taking treasurer applications at Monday meeting

Franzen, Koertner’s deputy, was interim treasurer for two months until commissioners voted 5-0 to give her the permanent job. That was on July 22, 2019, a week after an all-day hearing ended with County Board affirmation of Koertner’s removal.

The four commissioners present Monday — all of them in office during the 2019 troubles — agreed it would be prudent to open the treasurer’s job to more applicants this time.

Chairman Kent Weems and Commissioners Joe Hewgley, Bill Henry and Jerry Woodruff hastened to state their confidence in Deputy County Treasurer Sheri Newton, now acting treasurer. First-year Commissioner Chris Bruns was absent Monday.

“We have a deputy who I’d hope would turn in her name first (to apply), but she has to do that” on her own, Henry said.

Weems said he had been inclined to ask Newton to take the permanent job, given the 45-day time frame state law prescribes to fill the vacancy. That period expires Sept. 13.

But commissioners have time to take applications through the end of August, he said, so “we can do a more thorough look at who’s interested.”