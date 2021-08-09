Lincoln County commissioners discuss taking treasurer applications at Monday meeting

Lincoln County commissioners expect to take applications to complete the term of former County Treasurer Shelli Franzen, County Board members indicated Monday.
Their discussion capped a busy meeting in which commissioners also rejected a Great Plains Health tax exemption application and approved a two-year contract with the union for Sheriff’s Office employees.
The County Board also held a brief initial “work session” on the county’s 2021-22 budget, with a more extensive session planned for next Monday’s regular meeting.
That also will be when commissioners approve a final schedule for appointing whoever will be the county’s third treasurer in the four-year term that started in January 2019.
Franzen resigned July 30, a day after she was arrested on suspicion of felony theft by deception, $1,500 to $5,000, and misdemeanor misconduct in office.
No formal charges have been filed against Franzen, who was released from the county jail the day she quit after posting 10% of $15,000 bail.
She had held the permanent treasurer’s job for two years after commissioners invoked an 1879 state law to remove Lorie Koertner, the voters’ choice in the 2018 elections.
A July 2019 State Auditor’s Office report found no criminal activity but multiple problems with Koertner’s performance, including failures in promptly forwarding property tax payments to local governments.
Franzen, Koertner’s deputy, was interim treasurer for two months until commissioners voted 5-0 to give her the permanent job. That was on July 22, 2019, a week after an all-day hearing ended with County Board affirmation of Koertner’s removal.
The four commissioners present Monday — all of them in office during the 2019 troubles — agreed it would be prudent to open the treasurer’s job to more applicants this time.
Chairman Kent Weems and Commissioners Joe Hewgley, Bill Henry and Jerry Woodruff hastened to state their confidence in Deputy County Treasurer Sheri Newton, now acting treasurer. First-year Commissioner Chris Bruns was absent Monday.
“We have a deputy who I’d hope would turn in her name first (to apply), but she has to do that” on her own, Henry said.
Weems said he had been inclined to ask Newton to take the permanent job, given the 45-day time frame state law prescribes to fill the vacancy. That period expires Sept. 13.
But commissioners have time to take applications through the end of August, he said, so “we can do a more thorough look at who’s interested.”
After the meeting, Weems said the process of choosing Franzen’s successor “without a doubt” would include background checks to include reviews of criminal records or other legal troubles.
He deferred to Hewgley, the board’s 2019 chairman, in answering whether commissioners subjected Franzen to such scrutiny before she replaced Koertner.
“I’m not sure if we did a background check,” Hewgley said subsequently.
Commissioners asked Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer to prepare the appropriate actions for next Monday’s agenda so they can seek and advertise for treasurer’s applications.
Volkmer, who said he’ll be absent then, said state law limits applicants to current Lincoln County residents when filling a midterm vacancy in an elected county office.
People outside the county can file to win election to the treasurer’s office in 2022, but they’d have to move to the county if they win, he added.
Earlier, commissioners voted 4-0 to deny GPH a partial 2021-22 tax exemption for the former Twin Rivers Urgent Care. The vote came while they sat as the county’s board of equalization.
The North Platte Hospital Corp. bought the clinic at 220 W. Leota St. in May, with former owner Dr. Bryan Nokelby joining GPH leaders in saying the move would ensure its services would remain under local control.
County Assessor Julie Stenger said the hospital was seeking to exempt 48% of the clinic building’s taxable value to reflect the portion used to provide urgent-care services. The rest is vacant, she said.
The exemption would have lowered now-Great Plains Urgent Care’s taxable value from nearly $1.07 million to $579,832, including a small reduction in the land’s valuation.
GPH meets the state’s legal requirements for the partial exemption, Stenger said. But commissioners replied that an increasing number of private medical clinics have been selling out to GPH, putting multiple dents in the city and county tax bases.
“Exempt organizations can be hard up” and need their tax breaks, Henry said, “but they also get to be overbearing. The hospital corporation is doing this to us.”
GPH should make in-lieu-of-tax payments to local governments if the buyout trend continues, he added.
Hospital leaders, who didn’t attend Monday’s meeting, have 30 days to protest the commissioners’ rejection to the state Tax Equalization and Review Commission.
Stenger suggested tabling their application for a week, but Volkmer replied that state law requires county boards to rule up or down on exemptions by Sunday.
In other action Monday, commissioners:
» Agreed to the two-year Sheriff’s Office collective bargaining contract with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 26. It takes effect Aug. 16 and runs through Aug. 15, 2023.
Weems said the contract grants deputies a 3.5% cost-of-living pay raise for the current fiscal year, reflecting recent increases in inflation.
They could gain up to a 5% raise for 2022-23, depending on the inflation rate at that time, he added.
» Approved a total 2021 taxable value of $890,006 for North Platte’s Iron Eagle Golf Course, which the City Council sold March 2 to the privately owned C&L Land LLC.
That act ended nearly three decades of public ownership of the 18-hole course, which enjoyed a tax exemption while city-owned.