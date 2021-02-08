Lincoln County commissioners give county attorney go-ahead to negotiate medical claims

The Lincoln County commissioners gave authorization Monday to County Attorney Rebecca Harling to negotiate with the Nebraska Medical Center on claims for James Mitchell.

Mitchell was shot by a sheriff’s deputy in late February 2020 when he attempted to escape arrest.

There were two separate incidents that day at Lake Maloney’s Kansas Point area with officers attempting to make an arrest of another fugitive.

In the other, unrelated case, Mitchell drove into the scene and, in trying to escape, hit a Lincoln County deputy with his vehicle. He was shot and transported to Great Plains Health. Later he was moved to a hospital in Omaha and was released on March 15.

Bills total $55,741.97 for a Nebraska Medical Center physician and $287,437.27 for hospital costs.

Harling said Mitchell’s injuries occurred before he was in law enforcement custody.

In other action, the board:

» Tabled acceptance of bids for a tractor and a single flex-wing mower for the Lincoln County Department of Roads. Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell was asked to analyze the bids for further information. The board will vote at the next meeting on Tuesday, Feb. 16.