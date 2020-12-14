Lincoln County commissioners hear report on Brady lake road

The Lincoln County commissioners accepted a report Monday from Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell concerning the possible vacation of Sea Street in Jeffrey Fjords Estates 2.

O’Dell presented a description of the road and the surrounding property.

“It was made a county road in July of 1974,” O’Dell said. “The right of way on this portion of Sea Street would be the 50-foot radius plus the 50-foot width of the boat ramp.

“I could see no evidence of a boat ramp.” She provided photos of where the boat ramp was supposed to be.

A narrative in the developer’s documentation indicated “the streets shall be graded to a minimum roadway width of 24 feet,” O’Dell said.

O’Dell said that was written when the property was split into lots. The county, she said, accepted the road at that time.

“At the present time, when I pulled the tape measure across there, the best I could come up with was 12- to 15-foot road top,” O’Dell said. “(It was) kind of varied in there, with no shoulders, and there seems to be many encroachments on the county road right of way.”

O’Dell said there is not adequate space for the county’s motor graders.