Lincoln County commissioners hear report on Brady lake road

The Lincoln County commissioners accepted a report Monday from Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell concerning the possible vacation of Sea Street in Jeffrey Fjords Estates 2.
O’Dell presented a description of the road and the surrounding property.
“It was made a county road in July of 1974,” O’Dell said. “The right of way on this portion of Sea Street would be the 50-foot radius plus the 50-foot width of the boat ramp.
“I could see no evidence of a boat ramp.” She provided photos of where the boat ramp was supposed to be.
A narrative in the developer’s documentation indicated “the streets shall be graded to a minimum roadway width of 24 feet,” O’Dell said.
O’Dell said that was written when the property was split into lots. The county, she said, accepted the road at that time.
“At the present time, when I pulled the tape measure across there, the best I could come up with was 12- to 15-foot road top,” O’Dell said. “(It was) kind of varied in there, with no shoulders, and there seems to be many encroachments on the county road right of way.”
O’Dell said there is not adequate space for the county’s motor graders.
“It would be very hard for a motor grader with a 14- or 16-foot moldboard — which is what our motor graders have,” O’Dell said, “to grade that road, to remove snow and to be able to turn around the cul-de-sac area, which is the 50-foot radius of the county right-of-way.”
That portion of the road is being used as a storage area for several piles of rock, rip rap and gravel. That portion of Sea Street is currently being used to access two properties.
Commissioner Joe Hewgley asked O’Dell whether if the rock and gravel were removed, the county could use the cul-de-sac to turn around, and O’Dell answered in the affirmative.
Following the report, the commissioners set a public hearing date of 9:30 a.m. Jan. 11.
Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers presented an update on his department. He reported the county has been approved for $437,556.65 of COVID-19 aid from the federal CARES Act and should start receiving that money shortly.
“We are waiting on approval for another $459,646.20,” Myers said.
Myers said from the reports he has seen, spring could be dry, with winter forecasts showing above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation.
The board also:
» Set 9:30 a.m. Jan. 4 to accept bids for four new pickup trucks.
» Approved acceptance of a grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office for the “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign. The funds were approved in the full amount of $16,800 from the state to be used for overtime hours between Dec. 18 and Jan. 1.
» Approved an addendum to the labor agreement between the county and F.O.P. Lodge No. 26, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Association, concerning COVID-19 personal leave.
