Lincoln County commissioners may reappoint Bob Lindemeier to sheriff's merit commission
Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will consider reappointing Bob Lindemeier to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Merit Commission for a three-year term beginning in January.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The board also will:

» Consider closure of Lincoln County offices on Thursday, Christmas Eve.

» Authorize Chairman Bill Henry to sign the representation letter to the Nebraska Auditor of Public Accounts for the July 1, 2019, to June 30, 2020, fiscal year audit.

» Receive and order filed a report by Lincoln County Department of Roads on surplus scrap iron.

The Dec. 28 meeting of the commissioners and Board of Equalization has been canceled. The next meeting will be Jan. 4.

