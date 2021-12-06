Lincoln County commissioners OK body scanner for detention center

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday approved a body scanner for the Lincoln County Detention Center that will further protect jail personnel and inmates.
Sheriff Jerome Kramer brought the request to the board in June. After time for research, Kramer recommended the commissioners approve the purchase of an Intercept Body Scanner for $159,000 that includes a temperature check option.
The scanner will prevent contraband and weapons from being transported into the facility through various means, including body cavities and clothing. A knife was recently discovered hidden in a bra.
“The one thing that happens more regular is the contraband,” Kramer said, “and the inmates overdosing once they get it passed through their system and pull it out of the toilet.”
After looking over four bids, Kramer said he was convinced the lowest bid is not what would be best for the county.
“The Intercept has a head-to-toe scanning without a moving platform,” Kramer said. “All the others have a moving platform, but an intoxicated person on a moving platform is probably not a good mixture.”
The sheriff outlined other features and assured the board the scanner was safe for both the inmates and the operators.
The board voted 4-0 to approve the purchase. Commissioner Joe Hewgley was absent.
The county will apply for CARES Act funds to pay for the scanner, but if it is not eligible for those funds, money is already set aside in the budget for the equipment.
County Les Green, IT director for the county, and IT technician Dave Pate presented bids to purchase and install a sound system in the Commissioners Room at the courthouse. Included with the request was technology to livestream meetings to allow the public to view meetings live or at their convenience.
The cost for the sound system is $21,900, along with two cameras for $600 and a Dell computer for $1,651.71. Rise Above, a local sound company owned by Brad Garrick, was the low bidder on the sound-system portion of the project.
In other action, the commissioners:
» Approved two bids for the Sarben guardrail project: $51,018.75 for Garcia Chicone of Milford to install guardrail and $49,400 for Level LLC of North Platte for the dirt work.
» Approved and authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign the Fiscal Year 2023 Community Based Juvenile Services Aid application. Community Connections Executive Director Jayna Schaaf, public defender Amanda Speichert and County Attorney Rebecca Harling said funding is becoming more difficult to find for juvenile services.
“It’s all about trying to keep kids out of the juvenile criminal justice system,” Harlin said.
» Approved the purchase of three used motor graders for the Department of Roads: a 2016 Caterpillar for $176,800, a 2013 John Deere for $123,500 and a 2015 John Deere for $156,500, including trade-in vehicles for each, for a total of $456,800. An added discount brought the purchase price down to $444,800.
» Set the date of 10 a.m. Jan. 10, 2022, to receive bids for a new salt shed for the Lincoln County Department of Roads.
The commissioners went into a work session to further discuss redistricting.