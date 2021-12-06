Lincoln County commissioners OK body scanner for detention center

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday approved a body scanner for the Lincoln County Detention Center that will further protect jail personnel and inmates.

Sheriff Jerome Kramer brought the request to the board in June. After time for research, Kramer recommended the commissioners approve the purchase of an Intercept Body Scanner for $159,000 that includes a temperature check option.

The scanner will prevent contraband and weapons from being transported into the facility through various means, including body cavities and clothing. A knife was recently discovered hidden in a bra.

“The one thing that happens more regular is the contraband,” Kramer said, “and the inmates overdosing once they get it passed through their system and pull it out of the toilet.”

After looking over four bids, Kramer said he was convinced the lowest bid is not what would be best for the county.

“The Intercept has a head-to-toe scanning without a moving platform,” Kramer said. “All the others have a moving platform, but an intoxicated person on a moving platform is probably not a good mixture.”