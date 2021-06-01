Lincoln County commissioners OK contract for remodeling courthouse bathrooms

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday voted to authorize Chairman Kent Weems to sign the contract for remodeling the second- and third-floor bathrooms at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Lee Davies, representing Dowhower Construction, said the plan is to begin construction in the fall.
In other business:
» The board authorized Weems to sign a right-of way-application submitted by Qwest Corp.
» Weems was also authorized to sign a special designated liquor license submitted by Old Depot Vineyard and Winery for a wedding reception there July 3.
