The Lincoln County commissioners meeting Monday included lengthy discussions about the hazardous material spill that occurred on Interstate 80 recently and the HVAC system at the courthouse.

There was also a “joyful” element to the meeting, when third graders were presented awards for outstanding posters on severe weather awareness.

Commissioner Micaela Wuehler updated the board on progress in resolving concerns related to culvert placement in the canal on O’Fallon Road north of U.S. Highway 30.

Brandon Myers, Region 51 emergency management director, gave his quarterly report to the board. It was dominated by discussion about the April 13 incident in which two semis collided near Maxwell, resulting in more than 50, 55-gallon drums of ITCS-TRY4, 1% to 10% hydroxylamine ending up in the median. Some of the hazardous liquid leaked out of the drums.

Respondents to the incident included North Platte and Maxwell fire departments, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and Nebraska Department of Transportation to secure the scene.

According to the Nebraska State Patrol website, the Nebraska Hazardous Incident Team, consisting of NSP, Nebraska state fire marshal’s office and other agencies were also involved in the response.

In addition, “A specialized cleanup crew from EnviroServe responded from Colorado to safely handle removal of the hazardous materials,” the NSP website said.

In their meeting on Monday, commissioners noted a local hazardous mitigation company was not involved in the process, and the bureaucratic process is not as streamlined as they would like it to be.

“We need to determine why the disconnect,” said Commissioner Kent Weems.

“We’re lucky (the main problem for residents) was just traffic,” said Commissioner Chris Bruns. He noted that “We have the propensity for high volumes” of hazardous materials to be shipped through our area in the future as inland port and industrial district at Hershey and other developments in the county take off.

“Let’s not wait to make plans,” added Commissioner Chair Jerry Woodruff.

Myers said “there are lots of parties involved” in responding to hazardous releases and he plans “to sit down“ with NDOT, NSP and others to see what can be done differently when similar incidents occur in the future.

Myers also reported on financial arrangements and coordinated activity with Hitchcock and Dundy counties, which are part of the region. He updated the commissioners on the new computer software being used by Region 51, with cloud storage and hard copy backups.

He also reported on recent activity related to severe weather and a hazardous material leak that occurred at Bailey Yard since the previous report, along with emergency preparedness teaching activities his office has conducted.

He also presented awards to five third graders for their winning posters in the annual severe weather poster contest. “This gives us joy,” he said.

HVAC system

Commissioner Joe Hewgley, who was on the board of commissioners when they approved the HVAC system in 2015, said “We chose to go geothermal because of the efficiency,” in spite of the high installation cost.

Geothermal systems are a type of heat pump that circulates water through buried pipes for heat transfer. However, the results of the installation were not satisfactory and litigation against the companies involved resulted in a payout to the county of $550,000 early this year.

Now, to make things right, “I’m gun shy about going out and saying ‘do this or that,’” said Hewgley, whether it is to drill another well or something else. After some discussion, Woodruff appointed Hewgley and Weems to investigate alternatives and report back to the board.

Culverts crossing O’Fallon Road

Wuehler reported that last Wednesday an engineer from Mainelli Wagner & Assoc. met with the Platte Valley Irrigation District Board, some area farmers, and Lincoln County roads department personnel.

The engineering company had re-surveyed canal crossing on O’Fallon Road and suggested slight adjustments in orientation of the four steel culverts for best water flow in the canal. Wuehler said that parties were in agreement about the adjustment.

While the work to reposition the culverts is underway, county roads dept. workers have moved to other projects and will be back to complete fill work related to the project, said Wuehler

In other business, commissioners:

Approved a special designated liquor permit submitted by Tidy’s Sip & See, LLC of Maywood, for a wedding reception at Lincoln County Fairgrounds on June 3.

Authorized Board Chairman Jerry Woodruff to sign an addendum to the website hosting and maintenance agreement with Maly Marketing. It relates to fillable forms on the counties website, which people are using to apply for positions on the new port authority board, submit names for the port, etc. The cost is $350.

Approved certificates of correction and refund submitted by the county assessor for two mobile homes that are being moved or demolished.

Approved vehicle tax exemption applications submitted by the county treasurer for Great Plains Health, for a 2017 Ford Super Duty XLT and a 2002 United closed utility trailer for general hospital use.

Approved an application by Delmar and Angela Kesterson to split a three acre lot that is an existing home site off of a 49 acre parcel at 7836 S. Bignell Road which is in a TA-1 transitional agricultural district.

Discussed a need to secure more storage for county clerk records and other items. The idea of building a pre-designed building approximately 40 by 60 feet in size on the lot where the weed office stands at 1621 W. 10th St., was discussed. Weems will gather information about what can be obtained for funds available to the county for that purpose, and report back to the board.