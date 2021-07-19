 Skip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners reject trails bid so Trails Network can seek additional funding
Lincoln County commissioners reject trails bid so Trails Network can seek additional funding

Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners rejected the $325,884 bid from Myers Construction Inc. of Broken Bow to build a new 0.5-mile stretch of trail in the county’s West State Farm Road right of way between Buffalo Bill Avenue and about Echo Drive.

The commissioners had tabled that bid at the July 12 meeting at the request of the Trails Network for the purpose of pursuing additional funding. Carla O’Dell, highway superintendent, said the bid process would be opened again perhaps in the spring.

In other action, the board:

» Approved a grant request for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office of $16,120 to cover 18 days of overtime hours for the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over program. The grant is from the Nebraska Highway Safety Office.

» Approved a designated special designated liquor license application submitted by Big Red Liquor for a wedding reception on Aug. 7 at Harbor Lights.

» Authorized the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Beveridge Well Drilling for Scott Chase.

» Authorized the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by McCook Public Power District.

» Authorized the chairman to sign the amended Golden Spike Tower special designated liquor permit changing the event times for after hour socials on Aug. 6 and 7 at the Tower.

» Authorized Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer to negotiate with Martin Troshynski and William Troshynski for court appointed counsel services.

