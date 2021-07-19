Lincoln County commissioners reject trails bid so Trails Network can seek additional funding

The Lincoln County commissioners rejected the $325,884 bid from Myers Construction Inc. of Broken Bow to build a new 0.5-mile stretch of trail in the county’s West State Farm Road right of way between Buffalo Bill Avenue and about Echo Drive.

The commissioners had tabled that bid at the July 12 meeting at the request of the Trails Network for the purpose of pursuing additional funding. Carla O’Dell, highway superintendent, said the bid process would be opened again perhaps in the spring.

In other action, the board:

» Approved a grant request for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office of $16,120 to cover 18 days of overtime hours for the National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over program. The grant is from the Nebraska Highway Safety Office.

» Approved a designated special designated liquor license application submitted by Big Red Liquor for a wedding reception on Aug. 7 at Harbor Lights.

» Authorized the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Beveridge Well Drilling for Scott Chase.

» Authorized the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by McCook Public Power District.