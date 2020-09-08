The Lincoln County commissioners cruised through a light agenda on Tuesday following the Labor Day holiday.
The commissioners:
» Adopted a resolution to enter into an interlocal agreement with the village of Sutherland to provide law enforcement services and authorized Chairman Bill Henry to sign.
» Authorized Henry to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Consolidated Cos. for underground fiber optics.
» Authorized Henry to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Hershey Cooperative Telephone.
» Adopted a resolution for signing of the County Annual Certification of Program Compliance Form 2020 (to Nebraska Board of Public Roads Classifications and Standards) and authorized Henry and County Roads Superintendent Carla O’Dell to sign the document.
» Adopted a resolution to enter into an interlocal agreement with the village of Wellfleet to provide law enforcement services and authorized Henry to sign.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.