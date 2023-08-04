Lincoln County commissioners will decide whether to ratify a contract with county sheriff's deputies during their regular meeting at 9 a.m. Monday in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

The County Board will take up its latest collective bargaining deal with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 26 at 9:55 a.m., according to Monday's agenda. Residents may watch the meeting on the county's YouTube channel.

In other business, commissioners will review a tort claim against the county by Robert Gilster; decide whether to sell or vacate a portion of a county road in Sutherland; and decide whether to renew the county’s interlocal agreement to provide emergency management services to the city of North Platte. City Council members ratified the latter Aug. 1.