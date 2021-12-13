Lincoln County Commissioners table vote on directed CARES Act funding to West Central District Health Department

The Lincoln County Commissioners on Monday tabled a request from the West Central District Health Department for CARES Act funding.

WCDHD Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden gave a presentation about the work the health department does and said funding sources have ceased.

“Our funding pretty much dried up,” Vanderheiden said. “That has made it very difficult to continue our efforts. Quite honestly, we’re as busy if not busier than we ever have been trying to continue efforts and protect our community.”

The request was for $400,000 of CARES Act funds, but Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said there were concerns about the amount and the time frame regulated by the CARES Act. The funds would need to be spent by Dec. 31.

“I think local health districts are generally seen as some of the primary recipients of these dollars,” Volkmer said. “The problem becomes, and I’ll be the bad guy, I don’t know how you’re going to spend $400,000 in three weeks.”

“My understanding is we would not have to spend the $400,000, it just has to come to us,” Vanderheiden said. “Is that not accurate?”

