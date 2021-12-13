Lincoln County Commissioners table vote on directed CARES Act funding to West Central District Health Department

The Lincoln County Commissioners on Monday tabled a request from the West Central District Health Department for CARES Act funding.
WCDHD Executive Director Shannon Vanderheiden gave a presentation about the work the health department does and said funding sources have ceased.
“Our funding pretty much dried up,” Vanderheiden said. “That has made it very difficult to continue our efforts. Quite honestly, we’re as busy if not busier than we ever have been trying to continue efforts and protect our community.”
The request was for $400,000 of CARES Act funds, but Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer said there were concerns about the amount and the time frame regulated by the CARES Act. The funds would need to be spent by Dec. 31.
“I think local health districts are generally seen as some of the primary recipients of these dollars,” Volkmer said. “The problem becomes, and I’ll be the bad guy, I don’t know how you’re going to spend $400,000 in three weeks.”
“My understanding is we would not have to spend the $400,000, it just has to come to us,” Vanderheiden said. “Is that not accurate?”
Volkmer said the money would have to be spent.
“I agree with (Volkmer),” Vanderheiden said. “There’s no way I could spend $400,000 in three weeks.”
WCDHD would need to be under contract for either performance or delivery for the funding to come from CARES Act monies.
The board directed Vanderheiden to meet with Volkmer and Commissioner Chris Bruns to discuss what amount would be realistic to acquire through the act.
The item was tabled until the Dec. 20 meeting for further discussion.
The commissioners authorized Chairman Kent Weems to sign an interlocal agreement with the city of North Platte for maintenance of roads in the county’s jurisdiction.
The board heard presentations from three commercial business insurance companies and conducted interviews concerning bids for county insurance.
Rosenberg Insurance Inc., Hub International Ltd. and Nebraska Intergovernment Risk Management Association presented their bids. No action was taken at Monday’s meeting.