Lincoln County commissioners table vote on HVAC, smoke control technology bid

When a representative from Johnson Companies did not call in to the Lincoln County Board of Commissioners for Monday’s meeting, Lincoln County Sheriff Jerome Kramer expressed his frustration.

Because of that absence, the commissioners decided to table a vote on a bid for HVAC and smoke control software and hardware at the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

“They should be here,” Kramer said. “I’m not the expert on this and you can tell I’m annoyed.”

The problem, Chief Deputy Roland Kramer told the board, is with 11-year-old software and hardware. Johnson Companies offered two proposals to correct the problem with a cost of about $25,000.

That version would allow the company to monitor the system from off site. The board said there were questions that needed to be answered by the company representative before an educated decision could be made, and tabled the vote until a Zoom meeting or phone call could be rescheduled.

The board also tabled action on a contract with Mid-Continental Restoration Co. Inc. for an exterior coating project at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer, who spoke with the company representative, expressed the county’s dissatisfaction with the previous coating from 10 years ago. The building shows discoloring, Volkmer said, and the reason for that had not been determined at this time.

“My question is what will keep it from happening again in another seven years down the road,” Commissioner Joe Hewgley said.

Another question was the type of open-ended proposal presented by Mid-Continental. Volkmer said the proposal changed from the conversation he had with the company.

“At the time I (spoke with the company) it was an at-cost project,” Volkmer said. “It has since turned into time and materials, which are not the same thing.”

Commissioner Micaela Wuehler said the coating is needed to preserve the integrity of the building.

“(The company) indicated they had never had this happen before,” Wuehler said.

Kent Weems, commissioner, said he understood it was a big project, but the contract did not offer any pricing.

“I don’t like the sound of that,” Weems said. “If this is what they do, they should have some idea of what the cost is going to be.”

Wuehler said she would speak with the company and get the questions answered.

The board approved the 2022 contracts for brochure and rack card distribution for the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau.

One contract will be with CTM Media Group for distribution in metro Nebraska cities, Iowa and Missouri for 25,000 brochures. The cost is $5,580.

The other contract with Certified Marketing Services and Distribution will cover Nebraska outside of the metro areas, Wyoming, Colorado and Kansas. Certified will distribute 40,000 brochures and rack cards for $5,456.47.

The board also approved a contract for printing of brochures and rack cards for the Visitors Bureau. Executive Director Lisa Burke said requests for proposal were sent to two local companies.

Myer Creative Print and Design returned the only bid for 25,000 rack cards and 50,000 brochures at a cost of $21,750.47.

The board tabled action on having a county seal emblem made for the Commissioners Room. Wuehler will gather more information from the Hershey Public Schools Industrial Arts program for the project.

Two Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies were recognized during an employee recognition ceremony. The commissioners initiated the program for 2022 to honor employees for their service.

Deputy Zach Kramer was recognized for 10 years and Deputy Devin Ruff for 15 years of service to the county.

More by Job Vigil

