Lincoln County commissioners tables bicycle trail bid for week so North Platte Trails Network can explore funding potential

Lincoln County commissioners will hold their lone construction bid to connect two local bicycle trails for another week.

North Platte Trails Network members met Friday and planned to meet again Monday as they seek to close a $75,000 funding gap, TC Engineering Inc. partner Brent Burklund told the County Board Monday morning.

Myers Construction Inc. of Broken Bow bid $325,884 July 6 to build a new 0.5-mile stretch of trail in the county’s West State Farm Road right of way between Buffalo Bill Avenue and about Echo Drive.

Commissioners had tabled that bid at the request of the Trails Network, which had raised about $200,000 toward construction. The county would cover about $50,000.

Burklund, who also serves as North Platte’s part-time city engineer, said the group had planned to ask Monday that the bid be rejected.

Since additional options have emerged, the Trails Network instead asked for more time “so we can chase down this funding potential,” he said.

Because the bid was tabled rather than accepted or rejected, County Board Vice Chairman Jerry Woodruff simply granted the network’s request to postpone final action another week.