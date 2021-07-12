Lincoln County commissioners tables bicycle trail bid for week so North Platte Trails Network can explore funding potential

Lincoln County commissioners will hold their lone construction bid to connect two local bicycle trails for another week.
North Platte Trails Network members met Friday and planned to meet again Monday as they seek to close a $75,000 funding gap, TC Engineering Inc. partner Brent Burklund told the County Board Monday morning.
Myers Construction Inc. of Broken Bow bid $325,884 July 6 to build a new 0.5-mile stretch of trail in the county’s West State Farm Road right of way between Buffalo Bill Avenue and about Echo Drive.
Commissioners had tabled that bid at the request of the Trails Network, which had raised about $200,000 toward construction. The county would cover about $50,000.
Burklund, who also serves as North Platte’s part-time city engineer, said the group had planned to ask Monday that the bid be rejected.
Since additional options have emerged, the Trails Network instead asked for more time “so we can chase down this funding potential,” he said.
Because the bid was tabled rather than accepted or rejected, County Board Vice Chairman Jerry Woodruff simply granted the network’s request to postpone final action another week.
Chairman Kent Weems was absent from Monday’s meeting. Commissioner Bill Henry didn’t arrive until just before a 10 a.m. executive session to discuss strategy on collective bargaining negotiations with Sheriff’s Office employees.
In other action items Monday, the County Board:
» Renewed the county’s annual interlocal fuel-purchase agreement with the city of North Platte. The City Council Tuesday ratified the renewal, under which the city buys fuel for both local governments and sells the county its share at cost plus 1 cent per gallon.
» Granted special designated liquor permits for after-hours events at Buffalo Bill Ranch State Historical Park July 31 and the Golden Spike Tower and Visitor Center Aug. 6-7 during North Platte Rail Days.
The Scout’s Rest Ranch event will follow the public display of a centennial replica of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier. The original was placed in 1921 at Arlington National Cemetery near Washington, D.C.
» Heard more 2021 property valuation protests while sitting as the county’s Board of Equalization.