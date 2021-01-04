Lincoln County commissioners thank Walt Johnson for his service

Lincoln County commissioners on Monday thanked Walt Johnson for his service to the county in his final meeting representing District 4.
Johnson was appointed to fill the position created when Lincoln County voters approved a five-member board in 2018. County Attorney Rebecca Harling, Clerk Rebecca Rossell and Treasurer Sue Fleck, selected Johnson and Jerry Woodruff for the two new districts, as specified in state law.
In the November election, Johnson faced challenger Chris Bruns, who won the seat.
“We want to give our sincere appreciation for your service to the county,” Commissioner Kent Weems said as he presented a parting gift to Johnson. “We sure appreciate you and we’re going to miss you.”
Johnson said he learned a lot over the past 25 months.
“It’s an eye-opener,” Johnson said. “You learn a lot of things. You think why can’t you get this done, why can’t you get that done.
“You get in there and you find bureaucracy does not move but only on their schedule.”
He said the board accomplished some things that were good during his time and he is satisfied with his part in that.
The board also approved a bid from Janssen Motors for four pickup trucks for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office. The trucks will replace four vehicles the county will trade.
“We have 22 vehicles for patrol, three in the criminal division and three for detention,” Sheriff Jerome Kramer said Monday afternoon. “We have mostly trucks and we try to trade every three years and at 50,000 miles.”
Kramer said that keeps the cost of ownership at “less than 20 cents a mile and nearly eliminated our repair cost.”
Janssen’s total bid was $53,966 for the four 2021 pickups while Bill Summers Ford offered four 2021 pickups for $74,200.
Kramer and two of his staff perused the documents and said both companies met the specifications.
Commissioner Joe Hewgley asked if the warranties were similar, and Kramer said they were.