Lincoln County commissioners thank Walt Johnson for his service

Lincoln County commissioners on Monday thanked Walt Johnson for his service to the county in his final meeting representing District 4.

Johnson was appointed to fill the position created when Lincoln County voters approved a five-member board in 2018. County Attorney Rebecca Harling, Clerk Rebecca Rossell and Treasurer Sue Fleck, selected Johnson and Jerry Woodruff for the two new districts, as specified in state law.

In the November election, Johnson faced challenger Chris Bruns, who won the seat.

“We want to give our sincere appreciation for your service to the county,” Commissioner Kent Weems said as he presented a parting gift to Johnson. “We sure appreciate you and we’re going to miss you.”

Johnson said he learned a lot over the past 25 months.

“It’s an eye-opener,” Johnson said. “You learn a lot of things. You think why can’t you get this done, why can’t you get that done.

“You get in there and you find bureaucracy does not move but only on their schedule.”

He said the board accomplished some things that were good during his time and he is satisfied with his part in that.