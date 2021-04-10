 Skip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners to consider a resolution to oppose Biden Administration's '30 by 30' executive order
Lincoln County commissioners to consider a resolution to oppose Biden Administration's '30 by 30' executive order

Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will consider a resolution opposing the “30 by 30” initiative outlined in President Joseph R. Biden’s executive order 14008.

The executive order sets forth the Biden administration’s policies to address climate change through both foreign and domestic policies, including a target of protecting 30 % of U.S. lands and ocean territories by 2030.

The board will also discuss a resolution supporting the right of citizens to keep and bear arms (Second Amendment Sanctuary).

In other action, the board will consider:

» An application by George and Janice Hailey for Hailey Administrative Subdivision at 5502 N. Wagon Trail Road.

» Setting a date to accept bids on a used water truck for Lincoln County Department of Roads.

» Entering into an interlocal agreement with Dawson County for the O’Fallon Bridge Replacement Project.

» Lincoln County’s property/casualty/liability insurance coverage.

» Appointing an individual to participate on the Community Wildfire Protection Plan steering committee.

» Authorizing the chairman to sign the right of way permit submitted by Mid States Power LLC.

» Authorizing the chairman to sign the right of way permit submitted by Hershey Cooperative Telephone Co.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.

