Lincoln County commissioners to consider a resolution to oppose Biden Administration's '30 by 30' executive order

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will consider a resolution opposing the “30 by 30” initiative outlined in President Joseph R. Biden’s executive order 14008.

The executive order sets forth the Biden administration’s policies to address climate change through both foreign and domestic policies, including a target of protecting 30 % of U.S. lands and ocean territories by 2030.

The board will also discuss a resolution supporting the right of citizens to keep and bear arms (Second Amendment Sanctuary).

In other action, the board will consider:

» An application by George and Janice Hailey for Hailey Administrative Subdivision at 5502 N. Wagon Trail Road.

» Setting a date to accept bids on a used water truck for Lincoln County Department of Roads.

» Entering into an interlocal agreement with Dawson County for the O’Fallon Bridge Replacement Project.

» Lincoln County’s property/casualty/liability insurance coverage.

» Appointing an individual to participate on the Community Wildfire Protection Plan steering committee.