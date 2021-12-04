 Skip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners to consider accepting a bid on the Sarben guardrail project
Lincoln County commissioners to consider accepting a bid on the Sarben guardrail project

Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider acceptance of bids for several projects including the Sarben guardrail projects.

The commissioners meeting begins at 9 a.m. on Monday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The Sarben Guardrail project contains two parts that include dirt work only and guardrail installation only.

In other action, the commissioners will:

» Discuss and consider approval and authorizing the chairman to sign the FY 2023 Community Based Juvenile Services Aid application.

» Consider acceptance of bid for used motor graders for Lincoln County Department of Roads.

» Discuss and consider setting a date to receive bids for a salt shed for the Lincoln County Department of Roads.

» Discuss and consider audio and visual technology for the Lincoln County Commissioners Room.

» Consider acceptance of bid on body scanner(s) for the Lincoln County Detention Center

At 10:30 a.m., the commissioners will go into a work session to discuss redistricting using 2020 Census data as required per Nebraska State Statute. No action will be taken following the work session.

