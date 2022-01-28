 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners to consider appointing interim highway superintendent
The Lincoln County commissioners will consider appointment of an interim highway superintendent Monday.

The board voted not to reappoint previous superintendent Carla O’Dell at the Jan. 24 meeting. Publication and posting for the superintendent position will be considered.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The commissioners also will:

» Discuss and consider a negotiated bid with Winston Michael Contracting Inc. for a salt shed for the Lincoln County Department of Roads.

» Receive the quarterly report by Region 51 Emergency Management Director Brandon Myers.

» Discuss and consider entering into an agreement with Brent and Kara Reeder for a temporary construction easement and purchase of real property.

» Discuss and consider refinancing of 2017 series bonds with Paul Grieger of D.A. Davidson & Co.

» Discuss and consider an application by Wesley and Kelly Kudera for Kudera Administrative Subdivision located at the intersection of Highway 83 and Suburban Road in a TA-1 Transitional Agricultural District.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a proposal from Nebraska Fire & Safety Equipment.

» Consider a special designated liquor permit submitted by Skyline Liquor LLC for a fundraiser Feb. 18 at Harbor Lights by Business and Professional Women.

» Conduct Lincoln County employee recognition.

» Go into closed session to discuss strategy with respect to pending or imminent litigation, real estate purchase, deployment of security personnel and devices or evaluation of job performance so as to prevent needless injury to reputation (if necessary).

