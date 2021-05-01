 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County commissioners to consider bids for second and third floor courthouse restroom remodel
0 comments

Lincoln County commissioners to consider bids for second and third floor courthouse restroom remodel

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners will receive bids and consider acceptance of a bid for the second and third floor courthouse restroom remodel project at Monday’s meeting.

The board will:

» Discuss and consider authorizing the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to purchase in-car cameras through the State of Nebraska contract.

» Discuss and consider the appointment of Ty Lucas to the West Central District Health Department Board of Health as Lincoln County’s “Spirited Individual” for a three-year term.

» Discuss and consider Lincoln County employee dental benefit options and if applicable, discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign the dental application form with Ameritas.

» Discuss and consider acceptance of bid on O’Fallon Bridge replacement project materials.

» Receive bids on a used water truck for Lincoln County Deptartment of Roads and consider acceptance of bid.

» Consider adoption of resolution authorizing the sale of obsolete culverts by Lincoln County Department of Roads.

» Consider adoption of resolution authorizing all fees related to distress warrants to be paid out of the General Fund.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Cops resign in rough arrest of woman with dementia

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News