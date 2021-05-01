Lincoln County commissioners to consider bids for second and third floor courthouse restroom remodel

The Lincoln County commissioners will receive bids and consider acceptance of a bid for the second and third floor courthouse restroom remodel project at Monday’s meeting.

The board will:

» Discuss and consider authorizing the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to purchase in-car cameras through the State of Nebraska contract.

» Discuss and consider the appointment of Ty Lucas to the West Central District Health Department Board of Health as Lincoln County’s “Spirited Individual” for a three-year term.

» Discuss and consider Lincoln County employee dental benefit options and if applicable, discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign the dental application form with Ameritas.

» Discuss and consider acceptance of bid on O’Fallon Bridge replacement project materials.

» Receive bids on a used water truck for Lincoln County Deptartment of Roads and consider acceptance of bid.

» Consider adoption of resolution authorizing the sale of obsolete culverts by Lincoln County Department of Roads.

» Consider adoption of resolution authorizing all fees related to distress warrants to be paid out of the General Fund.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.