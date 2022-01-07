 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners to consider centennial celebration for courthouse
Lincoln County commissioners to consider centennial celebration for courthouse

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider a 100-year celebration for the Lincoln County Courthouse at Monday’s meeting.

According to the county website, the courthouse was built in 1921-1924, and again in 1931-1932, by H.R. McMichael.

The board also will discuss and set elected officials’ salaries for January 2023-January 2027. By law, those salaries must be set by Jan. 15.

The commissioners will discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign the Lincoln County Local Emergency Planning Committee Hazardous Materials Emergency Response Plan.

The board will receive bids for a salt shed for the County Roads Department and consider accepting a bid.

Commissioners will vote on a mileage rate change to .585 cents per mile per the Nebraska Department of Administrative Services.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

