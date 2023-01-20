 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Lincoln County commissioners to consider dedication plat for Fairway Estates roads

  • 0

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider a dedication plat for Fairway Estates Road, Fairway Avenue, Fairway Drive and Club House Drive at Monday’s regular meeting.

The board approved acquiring the roads on Sept. 19, 2022.

Deputy County Attorney said at that time the state statute requires the county to take over ownership of roads as long as they have been built to county specifications.

Planning and Zoning Administrator Judy Clark said at the Sept. 19 meeting that the original roads met county regulations when they were built in 2001, which qualified them for approval.

In other business, the commissioners will:

  • Consider an application by Joan Richardson for Richardson Administrative Subdivision on property located at 18226 W Island Road in a TA-1 Transitional Agricultural District.
  • Open bids for a new or used utility tractor for Lincoln County Department of Roads.
  • Consider changing the date to receive bids for the Probation Office renovation at 103-111 N. Dewey St., in North Platte.

People are also reading…

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St., or may be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg.

0 Comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Head Start taking applications for 2023-24

Head Start taking applications for 2023-24

The objective of the Head Start program is to enhance the cognitive, social and emotional development of income eligible children. The program provides comprehensive health, educational, nutritional and other services.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Recommended for you

Watch Now: Related Video

Chinese New Year horoscopes predict a bumpy year for these four signs

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News