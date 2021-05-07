Lincoln County Commissioners to consider recognizing employee contributions to the county

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will consider a resolution to recognize employee contributions to Lincoln County annually.

The board also will:

» Discuss and consider an application by Glenn and Alice Chase for Chase 2nd Administrative Subdivision located at 1151 E. Skyline Drive in an R-2 Urban Density Residential District.

» Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign a Nebraska Office of Highway Safety mini-grant for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to run from June 16 to June 27.

» Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign the franchise renewal agreement with Spectrum Mid-America LLC, locally known as Charter Communications.

» Discuss and consider regulations in connection to cable television franchise.

» Discuss and consider a request by the North Platte Trail Network to allow it to construct a trail in the county right of way, and discuss and consider its request for Lincoln County to be the governmental entity to sponsor the construction of the trail.

» Consider a special designated liquor license application submitted by GL Concepts for a wedding reception May 22 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.