 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County Commissioners to consider recognizing employee contributions to the county
0 comments

Lincoln County Commissioners to consider recognizing employee contributions to the county

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will consider a resolution to recognize employee contributions to Lincoln County annually.

The board also will:

» Discuss and consider an application by Glenn and Alice Chase for Chase 2nd Administrative Subdivision located at 1151 E. Skyline Drive in an R-2 Urban Density Residential District.

» Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign a Nebraska Office of Highway Safety mini-grant for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office to run from June 16 to June 27.

» Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign the franchise renewal agreement with Spectrum Mid-America LLC, locally known as Charter Communications.

» Discuss and consider regulations in connection to cable television franchise.

» Discuss and consider a request by the North Platte Trail Network to allow it to construct a trail in the county right of way, and discuss and consider its request for Lincoln County to be the governmental entity to sponsor the construction of the trail.

» Consider a special designated liquor license application submitted by GL Concepts for a wedding reception May 22 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

» Consider a three-tier rate plan or a four-tier rate plan for the Ameritas dental program beginning July 1.

The board will consider a confession of judgment regarding the case of First National Bank of Omaha, Appellant, vs. Lincoln County Board of Equalization, Appellee, Case No. 20C-0129, which is before the Nebraska Tax Equalization and Review Commission.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

0 comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News