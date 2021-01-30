Lincoln County commissioners to consider refinancing 2016 general obligation bonds Monday

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will consider three action items related to refinancing the 2016 jail general obligation bonds.

The three steps are needed for the county to authorize issuance of the general obligation refunding bonds. The first step is authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign the underwriting engagement and disclosure letter with D.A. Davidson & Co. for General Obligation Refunding Bonds Series 2021.

The second step is to consider authorizing the early redemption of the Series 2016 bonds, and the final step is a resolution authorizing the issuance of those bonds. The resolution will indicate the principal amount not to exceed $3,600,000 for the purpose of achieving interest cost savings and related matters.

The board will also:

» Hear a presentation by architect Lee Davies on plans for the second- and third-floor courthouse restroom remodel project. Consideration of approval of the plan will follow.

» Discuss and consider setting a date for the one- and six-year road plan.

» Discuss and consider a resolution amending or rescinding the Lincoln County Security Committee.