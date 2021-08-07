Lincoln County Commissioners to consider resolution removing former treasurer from bank accounts

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will discuss the county treasurer vacancy and consider a resolution removing former County Treasurer Shelli Franzen from the county’s bank accounts.
Franzen resigned July 30 after her arrest in connection with an investigation of financial transactions in her office. No charges have been filed yet.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. The commissioners will discuss the county treasurer’s vacancy at 10:45 a.m.
In other action, the board will:
» Consider adopting a two-year collective bargaining agreement with the union representing County Sheriff’s Office employees. The accord with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 26 would expire Aug. 15, 2023.
» Consider authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign an authorization resolution for NebraskaLand Bank and business online user authorization forms.
» Hear a presentation by Pam Mann of Region II Services.
» Hold a public hearing on the manager application of Lori A. Broge for Sutherland Reservoir Park Inc., doing business as Oregon Trail Golf Course. Oregon Trail Golf Course currently has a Class AB license, allowing beer sales only, for consumption on and off the premises. The board will consider action after the hearing.
» Discuss and consider a special designated liquor application submitted by Big Red Liquor for a wedding reception Aug. 28 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Ag Building.
» Discuss and consider a resolution requiring return of expired Lincoln County employee ID cards.
» Discuss and consider a special designated liquor application submitted by North 40 Chophouse Inc. for a banquet Sept. 22 at 30412 S. Effenbeck Road in Curtis.
» Discuss and consider authorizing Weems to sign the State Grant Award and three Community-based Juvenile Services Aid Grant Sub-Award forms/special conditions for the Community Connections programs.
» As the Board of Equalization, conduct a public hearing on a real and personal property exemption application submitted by North Platte Nebraska Hospital Corp. The board will consider action after the hearing.