Lincoln County Commissioners to consider resolution removing former treasurer from bank accounts

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will discuss the county treasurer vacancy and consider a resolution removing former County Treasurer Shelli Franzen from the county’s bank accounts.

Franzen resigned July 30 after her arrest in connection with an investigation of financial transactions in her office. No charges have been filed yet.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St. The commissioners will discuss the county treasurer’s vacancy at 10:45 a.m.

In other action, the board will:

» Consider adopting a two-year collective bargaining agreement with the union representing County Sheriff’s Office employees. The accord with Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 26 would expire Aug. 15, 2023.

» Consider authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign an authorization resolution for NebraskaLand Bank and business online user authorization forms.

» Hear a presentation by Pam Mann of Region II Services.