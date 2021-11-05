Lincoln County commissioners to consider State Farm bike trail project bid

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will consider acceptance of a bid for the State Farm bike trail project.

Three bids were presented at the Nov. 1 meeting. The three total bids were from TL Sund Constructors Inc. of Lexington, $317,407; Level Inc. of North Platte, $259,570.60; and Myers Construction of Broken Bow, $318,268.

Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell was tasked with taking the bids that included 21 detailed portions of the overall project and making sure they matched the specifications.

The board also will:

» Discuss and consider authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign the National Association of VOCA Assistance Administrators 2022 National Crime Victims’ Rights Week grant application.

» Discuss and consider an application by SWEB, LLC, for Blakely 2nd Administrative Subdivision to consolidate three lots into one.

» Receive bids for three pickup trucks for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office and consider accepting a bid.

» Discuss and consider informal bids for a refrigerator/freezer for the Lincoln County Detention Center.