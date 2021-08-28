 Skip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners to determine final levy limits at Monday meeting
Lincoln County commissioners to determine final levy limits at Monday meeting

Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider a resolution determining the final allocation of levy for political subdivisions under the county levy limit at Monday’s regular meeting.

The board will consider:

» Authorizing the chairman to sign a change order from gWorks concerning Standard Clerk Tab Support.

» An interlocal agreement with the city of North Platte that would allow residents of the county to use the North Platte Public Library.

» Approval of the 2021 inventory forms submitted by all county offices.

The commissioners will conduct a budget work session on the 2021-22 fiscal year Lincoln County Budget following the regular meeting.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

