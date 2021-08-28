Lincoln County commissioners to determine final levy limits at Monday meeting

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider a resolution determining the final allocation of levy for political subdivisions under the county levy limit at Monday’s regular meeting.
The board will consider:
» Authorizing the chairman to sign a change order from gWorks concerning Standard Clerk Tab Support.
» An interlocal agreement with the city of North Platte that would allow residents of the county to use the North Platte Public Library.
» Approval of the 2021 inventory forms submitted by all county offices.
The commissioners will conduct a budget work session on the 2021-22 fiscal year Lincoln County Budget following the regular meeting.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.