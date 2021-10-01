Lincoln County commissioners to discuss agreements with the city during meeting

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will discuss and consider several agreements with the City of North Platte at Monday’s regular meeting.

The agreements to be considered with the City of North Platte include dispatch services, emergency management services, network services, maintenance of roads in the city’s jurisdiction and maintenance of roads in the county’s jurisdiction.

In other action, the board will discuss and consider:

» Concerns of local landowners regarding wildfire management.

» Remodel request for Lincoln County Court judges.

» Setting a date to accept bids for granite for the Department of Roads.

» Setting a date to accept bids for the State Farm bike trail.

» Authorize the chairman to sign the right of way application submitted by Western Irrigation & Rodney Anderson.

» Receive and order filed the final report of distress warrants issued in Lincoln County by the county treasurer.

» Authorize the chairman to sign the special designated liquor license application resubmitted by Big Red Liquor and The Barn for a fundraiser at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds on Oct. 14.