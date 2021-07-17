 Skip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners to discuss bid for North Platte Trail Network Bike Trail
Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County Commissioners will discuss and consider acceptance for a bid for the North Platte Trail Network Bike Trail at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

The board will:

» Discuss and consider a special designated liquor license application submitted by Big Red Liquor for a wedding reception on Aug. 7 at Harbor Lights.

» Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign a Nebraska Office of Highway Safety grant application for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office — National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Aug 20 to Sept. 6.

» Go into closed session regarding personnel matters in the Roads Department, which includes job performance and conduct being evaluated, to protect needless injury to the reputation of the individuals.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Beveridge Well Drilling for Scott Chase.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by McCook Public Power District.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the amended Golden Spike Tower special designated liquor permit, changing the event times for after hour socials on Aug. 6 and 7 at the Golden Spike Tower.

» Consider authorizing Deputy County Attorney Tyler Volkmer to negotiate with Martin Troshynski and William Troshynski for court appointed counsel services.

The board of equalization will continue to discuss and consider property valuation protests beginning at 10:15 a.m.

