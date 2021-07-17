Lincoln County commissioners to discuss bid for North Platte Trail Network Bike Trail

The Lincoln County Commissioners will discuss and consider acceptance for a bid for the North Platte Trail Network Bike Trail at Monday’s meeting.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

The board will:

» Discuss and consider a special designated liquor license application submitted by Big Red Liquor for a wedding reception on Aug. 7 at Harbor Lights.

» Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign a Nebraska Office of Highway Safety grant application for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office — National Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, Aug 20 to Sept. 6.

» Go into closed session regarding personnel matters in the Roads Department, which includes job performance and conduct being evaluated, to protect needless injury to the reputation of the individuals.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Beveridge Well Drilling for Scott Chase.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by McCook Public Power District.