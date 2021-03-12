Lincoln County commissioners to discuss Biden's '30 by 30' plan at meeting

In section 216, titled “Conserving Our Nation’s Lands and Waters,” the executive order states: “The Secretary of the Interior, in consultation with the Secretary of Agriculture, the Secretary of Commerce, the Chair of the Council on Environmental Quality, and the heads of other relevant agencies, shall submit a report to the Task Force within 90 days of the date of this order recommending steps that the United States should take, working with State, local, Tribal, and territorial governments, agricultural and forest landowners, fishermen, and other key stakeholders, to achieve the goal of conserving at least 30 percent of our lands and waters by 2030.”