Lincoln County commissioners to discuss federal COVID-19 recovery funding at Monday meeting

The Lincoln County Commissioners will consider contracting with West Central Nebraska Development District to help form a plan to distribute Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds for Lincoln County. The funds were approved as part of the American Rescue Plan Act passed by Congress in March.

The board will also discuss publication of notice of funding, and discuss setting the deadline for receipt of applications for the federal funding at Monday’s regular meeting.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The commissioners will:

» Discuss and consider purchase of a copier for the County Treasurer-Motor Vehicle Department.

» Hear the quarterly report by Brandon Myers, Region 51 Emergency Management.

» Consider bids for the Sarben guardrail project,

» Consider bids on motor graders for Lincoln County Department of Roads and consider.

» Discuss and consider National Opioid Litigation Settlement.

» At 10:40 a.m., the commissioners will conduct a work session for redistricting using 2020 Census data as required per Nebraska State Statute.

» Consider adoption of a resolution authorizing the county treasurer to transfer excess funds in the Jail Building Fund to the Jail Bond Fund.