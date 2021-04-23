Lincoln County Commissioners to discuss mobile radios for Sheriff's Office

» Discuss and consider an application by Wesley and Kelly Kudera for an amendment to Lincoln County Comprehensive Development Plan 2013 Future Land Use Map to amend certain lands from Transitional Agricultural to Urban Reserve. The land is located at the intersection of East Suburban Road and North Highway 83. The board also will consider an application by the Kuderas to rezone land at the same intersection from a TA-1 Transitional Agricultural District to and R-2 Urban Density Residential District.» Hear the Region 51 Emergency Management quarterly report by Brandon Myers.