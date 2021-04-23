Lincoln County Commissioners to discuss mobile radios for Sheriff's Office

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider setting a date to accept bids for in-car cameras for the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
The board’s regular meeting begins at 9 a.m. Monday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.
The board will:
» Discuss and consider purchase of mobile radios for Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicles.
» Discuss and consider the restructuring of the North Platte/Lincoln County Visitors Bureau into a nonprofit entity to continue to administer the Nebraska Visitor Development Act for Lincoln County.
» Discuss and consider setting a date to accept bids on the Ingham Bridge replacement project.
» Receive bids and consider acceptance of bid for the O’Fallon Bridge replacement project materials.
» Discuss and consider resolution authorizing sale of obsolete culverts by Lincoln County Department of Roads.
» Discuss and consider special designated liquor application from the Lincoln County Ag Society for the County Fair on July 22-24.
» Discuss and consider special designated liquor application from the Lincoln County Ag Society for the County Fair on July 24.
» Discuss and consider special designated liquor application by Big Red Liquor for a bull riding event at North Platte Livestock Auction on May 28-29.
» Discuss and consider an application by Wesley and Kelly Kudera for an amendment to Lincoln County Comprehensive Development Plan 2013 Future Land Use Map to amend certain lands from Transitional Agricultural to Urban Reserve. The land is located at the intersection of East Suburban Road and North Highway 83. The board also will consider an application by the Kuderas to rezone land at the same intersection from a TA-1 Transitional Agricultural District to and R-2 Urban Density Residential District.» Hear the Region 51 Emergency Management quarterly report by Brandon Myers.
» Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign the Nationwide Deferred Comp Plan 457(b) restatement questionnaire.
» Authorize the chairman to sign the special designated liquor application submitted by Aden Enterprises LLC for a wedding reception June 12 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.
» Adopt a resolution establishing the American Rescue Plan Act Fund for the Lincoln County treasurer.