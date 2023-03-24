The Lincoln County commissioners will discuss possible names for the Inland Port Authority that will be located at the former Greenbrier facility east of Hershey.

The board will also hear an update on the progress of the project and a presentation on the county web page regarding the inland port.

In other business, commissioners will:

Receive an update from the Nebraska Association of County Officials.

Consider a tort claim filed by Sibyl Uerling.

Receive and order filed the return of sale of real property from the March 6 public tax sale.

Authorizing the board chairman to sign an interlocal agreement with Morrill County for inmate housing.

Authorizing the chairman to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Hershey Cooperative Telephone Company.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse or may be viewed online at youtube.com/channel/UCHdGjLPMx3O-wSu3T3aMWlg