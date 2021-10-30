Lincoln County commissioners to discuss State Farm Bike Trail bids after tabling issue in July

The Lincoln County Board of Commissioners will receive bids and consider accepting a bid for State Farm Bike Trail project.

In July, the board rejected a $325,884 bid from Myers Construction Inc. of Broken Bow to build a new 0.5-mile stretch of trail in the county’s West State Farm Road right of way between Buffalo Bill Avenue and about Echo Drive.

The commissioners had tabled that bid at the July 12 meeting at the request of the Trails Network for the purpose of pursuing additional funding.

In other business, the commissioners will:

» Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign the VOCA Sub-Recipient audit acknowledgement form; Discuss and consider authorizing the chairman to sign the VOCA Subgrant Award; Acceptance, Special Conditions and GrantVantage Use Authorization.

» Discuss and consider setting a date to accept bids for the Sarben Guardrail Project to include the following projects: dirt work only, guardrail installation only and dirt work and installation of guardrail.

» Receive bids for granite for Lincoln County Department of Roads and consider acceptance of bid.