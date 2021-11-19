Lincoln County commissioners to get first look at proposed district boundaries

Lincoln County commissioners Monday will get their first look at proposed new County Board district boundaries to account for 2020 census results.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the commissioners’ room in the North Platte courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

Like the Legislature and other local governments, the County Board must redraw its district lines in time for the 2022 elections. Candidates may start filing Jan. 5.

Seats held by District 2 Commissioner Kent Weems, the board’s 2021 chairman, and newly appointed District 3 Commissioner Micaela Wuehler will be on next year’s ballot.

The redistricting will be the first since commissioners carved out two new districts after voters increased the County Board’s size in 2018 from three to five members.

Omaha-based gWorks has prepared the first-draft map that commissioners will see Monday, said County Clerk Becky Rossell. The agenda item is set for 9:40 a.m.

The same firm also is working with the North Platte City Council on redrawing the latter’s four election wards. Council members Nov. 16 gave first-round approval to an ordinance adopting gWorks’ map.

In other business, commissioners will: