 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County commissioners to get update on refunding bonds at Monday meeting
0 comments

Lincoln County commissioners to get update on refunding bonds at Monday meeting

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners will hear a marketing update concerning 2020 Refunding Bonds with Paul Grieger of D.A. Davidson on Monday.

Grieger reported on Feb. 1 that refinancing the bonds could save the county up to $150,000, should interest rates stay constant.

The commissioners will:

» Discuss and consider Nebraska Office of Highway Safety Ticket It or Click It mini-grant for Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

» Lincoln County Benefit Committee will present updates/recommendations concerning employee benefit programs.

» Authorize the chairman to sign the right-of-way application submitted by John Hecox and Petersen Irrigation.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Senior royals walk in the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral procession

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News