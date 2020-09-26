Lincoln County commissioners to hear highway superintendent's annual report

The Lincoln County commissioners will hear the annual report from county Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell at their meeting Monday.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The board will consider setting a date to receive bids for motor grader blades.

It will also consider the following items from the Lincoln County Planning Commission:

» An application by James, Joyce, Thomas and Dawn Lydic and Mary Porter for Lydic Administrative Subdivision located at 10498 East Island Road.

» An application by John Hancock and Barbara Economakos for Maloney Highlands 2nd Administrative Subdivision located on Highlands Drive to consolidate two lots in an R-2 Urban Density Dwelling District;

» An application by Claude and Carol Arnold for Hillcrest Administrative Subdivision located at 128 Hillcrest Drive to consolidate two lots in an R-2 Urban Density Dwelling District.