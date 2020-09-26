 Skip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners to hear highway superintendent's annual report
Lincoln County commissioners to hear highway superintendent's annual report

Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners will hear the annual report from county Highway Superintendent Carla O’Dell at their meeting Monday.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The board will consider setting a date to receive bids for motor grader blades.

It will also consider the following items from the Lincoln County Planning Commission:

» An application by James, Joyce, Thomas and Dawn Lydic and Mary Porter for Lydic Administrative Subdivision located at 10498 East Island Road.

» An application by John Hancock and Barbara Economakos for Maloney Highlands 2nd Administrative Subdivision located on Highlands Drive to consolidate two lots in an R-2 Urban Density Dwelling District;

» An application by Claude and Carol Arnold for Hillcrest Administrative Subdivision located at 128 Hillcrest Drive to consolidate two lots in an R-2 Urban Density Dwelling District.

