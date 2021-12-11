 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County commissioners to hear insurance presentations from three companies
0 comments
top story

Lincoln County commissioners to hear insurance presentations from three companies

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners will hear presentations from three commercial insurance companies at Monday’s meeting.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Oral interviews and presentations will begin at 9:30 a.m. with Rosenberg Insurance Inc.; 10:30 a.m., Hub International Ltd.; and 11:30 a.m., Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association.

The board will discuss and consider a request by West Central District Health Department for CARES Act funds at 9:20 a.m.

The regular meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Fifty people 'likely' killed in tornadoes: Kentucky governor

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News