Lincoln County commissioners to hear insurance presentations from three companies

Telegraph staff reports
The Lincoln County commissioners will hear presentations from three commercial insurance companies at Monday’s meeting.
Support Local Journalism
Your subscription makes our reporting possible.{{featured_button_text}}
Oral interviews and presentations will begin at 9:30 a.m. with Rosenberg Insurance Inc.; 10:30 a.m., Hub International Ltd.; and 11:30 a.m., Nebraska Intergovernmental Risk Management Association.
The board will discuss and consider a request by West Central District Health Department for CARES Act funds at 9:20 a.m.
The regular meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.