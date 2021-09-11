Lincoln County commissioners to host budget, tax request public hearings, and vote on budget Monday

The Lincoln County Commissioners will conduct three meetings on Monday including the proposed 2021-22 fiscal year budget and final tax request public hearings.

The budget and tax request hearings will begin at 11 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse, 301 N. Jeffers St.

Following the hearings, the commissioners will conduct a special meeting to consider a resolution to adopt the 2021-22 budget and final tax request.

Also in the special meeting, the commissioners will conduct interviews for the vacant Lincoln County Treasurer’s Office seat and will make an appointment following the interviews to finish the unexpired term of office that ends January 2023.

The commissioners regular meeting will begin at 9 a.m. at which time the board will:

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the special designated liquor application submitted by GL Concepts LLC dba Good Life on the Bricks for a wedding reception on Oct. 2 at Harbor Lights.

» Consider an application submitted by Jeremy and Alisa Hoffman for Hillcrest 2nd Administrative Subdivision located at 153 Northridge Circle Drive in an R-2 Urban Density Residential District, consolidating two lots into one.