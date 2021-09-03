Lincoln County Commissioners to interview treasurer applicants Tuesday

The Lincoln County Commissioners will conduct interviews of applicants to fill the position of Lincoln County Treasurer at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday because of the Labor Day Holiday.

The board will:

» Consider a resolution amending the cost of living section of the elected official salary resolution adopted in 2018.

» Consider authorizing Deputy County Attorney, Tyler Volkmer, to request a review of the office space and service facilities provided by the county for DHHS public assistance programs.

» Conduct a discussion with Mark DeDiana of Lutz & Company, a CPA firm headquartered in Omaha, concerning consulting services for administration of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and consider authorizing the Chairman to sign a letter of engagement with Lutz & Company for consulting services for administration of the ARPA funds.

» Consider five special designated liquor permits submitted by Pals Brewing Company to be held at the Homestead Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

» Consider a secial designated liquor permit submitted by Aden Enterprises, LLC for a wedding reception to be held at Harbor Lights on Oct. 9.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.