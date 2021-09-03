 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County Commissioners to interview treasurer applicants Tuesday
0 comments

Lincoln County Commissioners to interview treasurer applicants Tuesday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln County Commissioners will conduct interviews of applicants to fill the position of Lincoln County Treasurer at 10 a.m. Tuesday. The meeting is scheduled for Tuesday because of the Labor Day Holiday.

The board will:

» Consider a resolution amending the cost of living section of the elected official salary resolution adopted in 2018.

» Consider authorizing Deputy County Attorney, Tyler Volkmer, to request a review of the office space and service facilities provided by the county for DHHS public assistance programs.

» Conduct a discussion with Mark DeDiana of Lutz & Company, a CPA firm headquartered in Omaha, concerning consulting services for administration of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds and consider authorizing the Chairman to sign a letter of engagement with Lutz & Company for consulting services for administration of the ARPA funds.

» Consider five special designated liquor permits submitted by Pals Brewing Company to be held at the Homestead Pumpkin Patch on Oct. 1, 8, 15, 22 and 29.

» Consider a secial designated liquor permit submitted by Aden Enterprises, LLC for a wedding reception to be held at Harbor Lights on Oct. 9.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Trio of Red River piglets go crazy over new toys at San Diego Zoo

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax
Crime

Valentine man charged with murder, accused of using ax

According to court documents, two Cherry County sheriff’s deputies responded after a woman called dispatch at 8 p.m. MDT Monday and said Kilmer had shown up at her residence in Eli in nothing but his underwear with blood on his arms and hands.

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News