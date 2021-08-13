Lincoln County Commissioners to look at preliminary budget

The Lincoln County Commissioners will look at the preliminary 2021-22 budget on Monday with Susan Maline, CPA, presenting the details at 9:30 a.m.

Following the meeting, at approximately 10:30 a.m. the board will conduct a budget work session as they work through the annual process to set the budget for the county.

The commissioners will also discuss and consider the process for filling the Lincoln County Treasurer vacancy at 9:45 a.m.

» The board will discuss and consider designating individuals to serve as the following: account administrator, point of contact for reporting and authorized representative for reporting for the coronavirus state and local fiscal recovery funds.

» Mike Boden of the Nebraska Association of County Officials Benefit Services will present information on the new partnership with MASA Medical Transport Solutions.

In other action, the board will consider:

» Authorizing the chairman to sign change order No. 6 for the Lincoln County Detention Center addition/remodel project.

» Authorizing the chairman to sign the annual certification of the Highway/Street Buyback Program.