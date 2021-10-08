Lincoln County commissioners to meet, discuss interlocal agreements

The Lincoln County commissioners will continue discussion on three interlocal agreements with the city of North Platte at Monday’s regular meeting.

The three items were continued from last week’s meeting so the county could gather more information on costs. The board will consider an interlocal agreement with the city of North Platte for network services, emergency management services and for maintenance of roads in the county’s jurisdiction.

The commissioners will also discuss several resolutions to close accounts at various financial institutions. Those accounts are held in Lincoln County’s name at Union Bank & Trust, Nebraska Public Agency Investment Trust, Flatwater Bank and Hershey State Bank.

The board will also consider a resolution to open accounts at Western Nebraska Bank.

The board also will:

» Conduct a public hearing regarding the application of Old Depot Vineyard and Winery, 33651 E Banner Road, Brady, for a Class K catering license. Following the meeting, the board will consider a recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.

» Discuss and consider setting a date to accept bids for a truck for Region 51 Emergency Management.