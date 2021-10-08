Lincoln County commissioners to meet, discuss interlocal agreements

The Lincoln County commissioners will continue discussion on three interlocal agreements with the city of North Platte at Monday’s regular meeting.
The three items were continued from last week’s meeting so the county could gather more information on costs. The board will consider an interlocal agreement with the city of North Platte for network services, emergency management services and for maintenance of roads in the county’s jurisdiction.
The commissioners will also discuss several resolutions to close accounts at various financial institutions. Those accounts are held in Lincoln County’s name at Union Bank & Trust, Nebraska Public Agency Investment Trust, Flatwater Bank and Hershey State Bank.
The board will also consider a resolution to open accounts at Western Nebraska Bank.
The board also will:
» Conduct a public hearing regarding the application of Old Depot Vineyard and Winery, 33651 E Banner Road, Brady, for a Class K catering license. Following the meeting, the board will consider a recommendation to the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.
» Discuss and consider setting a date to accept bids for a truck for Region 51 Emergency Management.
» Consider the appointment of Bill Henry as the Lincoln County representative for Sandhills Resource Conservation and Development.
» Authorize the chairman to sign a special designated liquor application submitted by Callaway Market LLC for a reception Oct. 30 at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Ag Building.
» Authorize the chairman to sign a special designated liquor application submitted by GL Concepts, doing business as Good Life on the Bricks, for a reception Oct. 30 at Harbor Lights.
» Authorize the chairman to sign the Certificate of Cost Allocation Plan for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2020, with Maximus concerning indirect costs for child support enforcement.
» Authorize the chairman to sign a right-of way-application submitted by Dawson Public Power District.
As the Board of Equalization, the commissioners will consider adoption of a resolution setting the 2021 tax levies for all political subdivisions headquartered in Lincoln County.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room of the Lincoln County Courthouse.
