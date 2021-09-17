Lincoln County commissioners to meet Monday, approve treasurer letter of appointment

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will approve a letter of appointment for Alex Gurciullo as Lincoln County treasurer.
Gurciullo was selected by the board to complete the unfinished term that ends January 2023.
In other business:
» The board will consider authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign a special designed liquor license application submitted by La Casa Del Rios LLC for a wedding reception on Oct. 2 at the Ag Building at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.
» Bunny Hinde will discuss the county accepting a portion of Fortune Hill Road.
The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
