Lincoln County commissioners to meet Monday, approve treasurer letter of appointment
The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will approve a letter of appointment for Alex Gurciullo as Lincoln County treasurer.

Gurciullo was selected by the board to complete the unfinished term that ends January 2023.

In other business:

» The board will consider authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign a special designed liquor license application submitted by La Casa Del Rios LLC for a wedding reception on Oct. 2 at the Ag Building at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds.

» Bunny Hinde will discuss the county accepting a portion of Fortune Hill Road.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

