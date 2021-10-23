 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Lincoln County commissioners to meet Monday
0 comments

Lincoln County commissioners to meet Monday

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will consider office space and service facilities for the Department of Health and Human Services for administration of public assistance programs provided by the county.

The board will:

» Discuss and consider entering into a contract with Martin Troshynski to provide legal services for Lincoln County.

» Discuss the replacement of a wildlife specialist with USDA District Supervisor Jerry Feist and consider possible action.

» Discuss and consider notice of funding opportunity for state and local fiscal recovery funds.

» Discuss and consider publishing notice of the funding opportunity for state and local fiscal recovery funds.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Viaero Fiber Networks LLC.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign an employer benefit agreement with MASA Medical Transport Services.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

AP Top Stories October 22

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News