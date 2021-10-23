Lincoln County commissioners to meet Monday

The Lincoln County commissioners on Monday will consider office space and service facilities for the Department of Health and Human Services for administration of public assistance programs provided by the county.

The board will:

» Discuss and consider entering into a contract with Martin Troshynski to provide legal services for Lincoln County.

» Discuss the replacement of a wildlife specialist with USDA District Supervisor Jerry Feist and consider possible action.

» Discuss and consider notice of funding opportunity for state and local fiscal recovery funds.

» Discuss and consider publishing notice of the funding opportunity for state and local fiscal recovery funds.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign a right-of-way application submitted by Viaero Fiber Networks LLC.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign an employer benefit agreement with MASA Medical Transport Services.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.