Lincoln County commissioners to meet Monday
- Telegraph staff reports
Harlie E. Saathoff, 19, of North Platte is charged with 2nd-degree murder in connection to the stabbing death of Bryce D. Wood in North Platte on Nov. 12.
“I don’t know how to describe such an amazing person,” Former North Platte Mayor Dwight Livingston said. “He cared deeply for the city of North Platte.”
- Updated
Two North Platte men are charged with a combined four felonies in connection with a Saturday evening shooting on the 2300 block of East Phillip Avenue that wounded a third man.
- Updated
The press release stated that during the week of Dec. 28, an asymptomatic COVID-19 staff member was in close contact with the rest of the library staff.
The man turned himself in late Saturday afternoon, according to a post by the Lexington Police Department on its Facebook page.
- Updated
North Platte said it would begin a "snow emergency" at 8 p.m. Monday. Residents who are parked on designated snow routes should move their vehicles, the release said. That includes boats, trailers and campers.
- Updated
National Weather Service meteorologist Darren Snively said there is potential for precipitation, but as the storm moves inland at this point, it is difficult to determine just how much and in what form.
North Platte garbage customers should have their carts in place one day earlier than usual this week due to Friday’s New Year’s Day holiday, s…
Several members of the Flat Rock chapter of Guardians of the Children on Wednesday accept $5,300 donated this Christmas season by visitors to …