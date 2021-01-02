 Skip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners to meet Monday
 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners open the new year with a light agenda Monday. The board will receive and consider bids for Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office vehicles.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

