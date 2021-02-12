Lincoln County Commissioners to meet Tuesday due to holiday

The Lincoln County Commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday because of the Presidents Day holiday Monday.

The board will consider accepting bids for a tractor and a single flex-wing mower for the county Department of Roads, items that were tabled from the previous week.

Commissioners will:

» Discuss and consider setting a date to accept bids for the Lincoln County Courthouse 2nd & 3rd floor restroom remodel project

» Discuss and consider authorizing the County Attorney’s Office to negotiate with ASC for James Mitchell medical bills at UNMC.

» Receive a health insurance update by Judd Allen of the Nebraska Association of County Officials.

The meeting will be in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.