Lincoln County commissioners to meet Tuesday due to Martin Luther King Jr. holiday

The Lincoln County commissioners will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday due to the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday Monday.
The meeting takes place in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
The board will elect its chairman and vice chairman for 2002.
It will consider several items for the Department of Roads:
» Acceptance of a bid for a salt shed for Lincoln County Department of Roads.
» Authorizing the chairman to sign an agreement with Level LLC for the Sarben guardrail replacement project.
» Authorizing the chairman to sign an agreement with
Garcia Chicoine Enterprises Inc. for the Sarben guardrail project.
» Authorizing the chairman to sign an agreement with Level LLC for State Farm Trail 2020.
The commissioners also will consider:
» Filling a vacancy on the Lincoln County Noxious Weed Board.
» Annual appointments to various boards and committees.
» Selection of a commercial insurance carrier for Lincoln County.
» Appointment of the official newspaper to publish legal notices in 2022 for Lincoln County.
» Authorizing the chairman to sign the Nebraska Department of Roads subrecipient annual report for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2021.
» Authorizing the chairman to sign two right-of-way applications submitted by Beveridge Inc.