Lincoln County commissioners to meet Tuesday due to Memorial Day holiday
Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners will consider authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign a contract for the 2nd and 3rd floor bathroom remodel project with Dowhower Construction at Tuesday’s meeting.

Due to the Memorial Day holiday, the meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.

The board will:

» Discuss and consider authorizing Weems to sign a special designated liquor license submitted by Old Depot Vineyard and Winery for a wedding reception at the Old Depot on July 3.

» Authorize Weems to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Qwest Corp., doing business as CenturyLink QC.

