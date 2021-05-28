Lincoln County commissioners to meet Tuesday due to Memorial Day holiday

Telegraph staff reports
The Lincoln County commissioners will consider authorizing Chairman Kent Weems to sign a contract for the 2nd and 3rd floor bathroom remodel project with Dowhower Construction at Tuesday’s meeting.
Due to the Memorial Day holiday, the meeting is scheduled at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse.
The board will:
» Discuss and consider authorizing Weems to sign a special designated liquor license submitted by Old Depot Vineyard and Winery for a wedding reception at the Old Depot on July 3.
» Authorize Weems to sign the right-of-way application submitted by Qwest Corp., doing business as CenturyLink QC.
Tags
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.