Lincoln County commissioners to receive bids on tractor, mower for Department of Roads

The Lincoln County commissioners will receive and consider bids on a tractor and a single flex-wing mower for the County Department of Roads on Monday.

In other business, the board will:

» Discuss and consider wages for weed sprayers at the Lincoln County Noxious Weed Department.

» Go into closed session for a strategy session regarding pending litigation and to protect attorney-client privilege.

» Consider appointment of county depositories for 2021.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the 2021-25 electronic registration system agreement with the state of Nebraska, Vital Records Section.

» Discuss and consider authorizing the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office to negotiate with UNMC on claims for James Mitchell.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.