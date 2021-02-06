 Skip to main content
Lincoln County commissioners to receive bids on tractor, mower for Department of Roads
Lincoln County commissioners to receive bids on tractor, mower for Department of Roads

Lincoln County Courthouse

Lincoln County Courthouse

 Andrew Bottrell / The North Platte Telegraph

The Lincoln County commissioners will receive and consider bids on a tractor and a single flex-wing mower for the County Department of Roads on Monday.

In other business, the board will:

» Discuss and consider wages for weed sprayers at the Lincoln County Noxious Weed Department.

» Go into closed session for a strategy session regarding pending litigation and to protect attorney-client privilege.

» Consider appointment of county depositories for 2021.

» Consider authorizing the chairman to sign the 2021-25 electronic registration system agreement with the state of Nebraska, Vital Records Section.

» Discuss and consider authorizing the Lincoln County Attorney’s Office to negotiate with UNMC on claims for James Mitchell.

The meeting begins at 9 a.m. in the Commissioners Room at the Lincoln County Courthouse in North Platte.

